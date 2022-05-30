Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi take Caribbean babymoon | Loop Jamaica

American Television host and comedian Nick Cannon is set to become a father for the eighth time but before that happens, he and model/actress Bre Tiesi took an island babymoon in the Caribbean.

Tiesi, 30, shared with her 506,000 Instagram followers glowing pictures from their trip posted last week.

Cannon and Tiesi were pictured holding hands and walking along the beach and showing much affection.

She said in a caption: “BabyMoonin ???? I still just can’t believe it… babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already.”

You may be wondering what a babymoon is? It’s similar to taking a honeymoon except you spend time celebrating and enjoying quality time before the baby’s birth.

In another post photographed on her own and cradling her baby bump, Tiesi wrote in a caption:

“Pregnancy has been the most powerful yet humbling experience but I am embracing every single moment. Take as many photos as you can I know it’s hard your tired you feel huge and not yourself but stop and soak in every single moment. Life is so beautiful and creating life is indescribable. In this photo I had huge kankles and could barely walk Bc of my hip pain ? I felt like a beached whale ..but i had to appreciate My body and what it is doing at whatever cost to bring you to me son ?.”

While Tiesi in her photos did not reveal their location, it did not take long for Saint Martin residents to figure out they were on the island which is shared with Sint Maarten.

Only on SXM, a local and travel website welcomed Cannon and Tiesi to Saint Martin via their official Facebook page with the following caption:

“Welcome To Magical Sint MaartenNick Cannon & Bre Tiesi

The couple shared loved-up snaps from tropical getaway as they await birth of his eight child.”

Several commenters identified the buildings behind Cannon and Tiesi as the La Sammana, a luxury Saint Martin resort.

As a father, Cannon, 41, has already welcomed seven children. However, his youngest Zen, who was five months old, passed away in late 2021.