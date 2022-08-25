Nick Cannon reveals 10th child in the making with IG montage Loop Jamaica

Nick Cannon continues to add to his brood.

The entertainer revealed via Instagram that he is expecting his 10th child with Brittany Bell.

It will be his third child with Bell, who gave birth to two, a daughter and son named Powerful and Golden.

Cannon made the revelation with a video montage of him and Bell with the caption: “Time Stopped and This Happened…”

The montage showed the couple posing in various outfits and sharing intimate moments together and with their children.

Cannon is also expecting his ninth child with Abby de la Rosa who already has twin sons, Zion and Zillion, for the 41-year-old.

In addition to those children, Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex Mariah Carey, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.

Last December, his five-month-old son, Zen, whom he had with Alyssa Scott passed away after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.