Nick Cannon reveals 10th child in the making with IG montage Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Nick Cannon reveals 10th child in the making with IG montage Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaicans urged to get acquainted with data-protection standards

Nick Cannon reveals 10th child in the making with IG montage

Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation’ broke laptops, Microsoft reveals

Digicel and Wisynco renew schoolboy football sponsorships

Westmoreland businessman gunned down at his establishment

EPL teams advance in League Cup; City, Chelsea to clash in 3rd round

4 new faces in Reggae Girlz squad to face South Korea on Sept 3

Williams agrees with Opposition’s call for school facility upgrading

Arc Properties to contribute to housing units under NSHP

Carib Cement to increase production capacity up to 30%

Thursday Aug 25

28?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

1 hrs ago

Nick Cannon revealed via IG that he is expecting another baby with Brittany Bell. (Photo: screenshot from IG)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Nick Cannon continues to add to his brood.

The entertainer revealed via Instagram that he is expecting his 10th child with Brittany Bell.

It will be his third child with Bell, who gave birth to two, a daughter and son named Powerful and Golden.

Cannon made the revelation with a video montage of him and Bell with the caption: “Time Stopped and This Happened…”

The montage showed the couple posing in various outfits and sharing intimate moments together and with their children.

Cannon is also expecting his ninth child with Abby de la Rosa who already has twin sons, Zion and Zillion, for the 41-year-old.

In addition to those children, Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex Mariah Carey, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.

Last December, his five-month-old son, Zen, whom he had with Alyssa Scott passed away after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Related Articles

Sport

May 15, 2022 04:43 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaicans urged to get acquainted with data-protection standards

Entertainment

Nick Cannon reveals 10th child in the making with IG montage

Entertainment

Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation’ broke laptops, Microsoft reveals

More From

Jamaica News

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

See also

Morant Bay High School, located in the cool hills of Highbury, St Thomas, will welcome many new faces when the 2022/23 academic year begins this September, and one of those will be 12-year-old Alex Ta

Jamaica News

From being unable to spell in high school to Managing Director

…developer who had a remake of his life in the Cadet movement wants to help inner-city youth

Business

Teacher turns sewing skill into bag-making business

High school teacher, Asheka Headley, was invited to a function and wanted to find the perfect purse to complement the shoes she planned to wear.
Frustrated with going from store to store and findin

Jamaica News

Lawyer for Donna-Lee’s cop beau says Crown going down ‘slippery road’

Attorney Christopher Townsend has chided the prosecution for its failure to disclose key documents in the Noel Maitland murder case, which has frustrated his firm’s attempts to file a bail applica

Jamaica News

Delivery of Gov’t $10,000 back-to-school grants begins

The Government of Jamaica is providing $2.03 billion in back-to-school grants to beneficiary students under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) and the Poor Relief Program

Jamaica News

PM cites possible economic benefit in training teachers for export

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the country could stand to benefit economically if more teachers are trained locally, to be exported to other countries facing similar shortages of educators.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols