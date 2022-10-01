Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah Loop Jamaica

Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.

The entertainer shared the news of the birth of his 10th child with Brittany Bell, the 34-year-old pageant queen with whom he has two other children.

“Welcome Rise Messiah Cannon,” Cannon wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday. He added that the baby was born on September 23.

The 41-year-old ‘Mask Singer’ host expressed gratitude for his other “blessing”.

“As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” he wrote. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.”

He revealed to his more than five million followers that the birth of his 10th child was hard.

“Probably the most difficult labour and delivery I have ever witnessed!” he shared. “[Forty-eight] hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of love and joy.”

He expressed his gratitude to Bell for being the “rock and foundation of his fatherhood journey”, saying, “She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love, and just life in general.”

Cannon welcomed son Golden in February 2017 and daughter Powerful in December 2020, both with Bell.

He also shares children with Mariah Carey, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, and Lanisha Cole.

In April 2011, he welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Carey. Another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, was born to De La Rosa in June 2021.

Also in June 2021, he welcomed a baby boy with Alyssa Scott, however, the baby died in December after battling brain cancer.

By June the next year, another son named Lengendary was born to Tiesi, and earlier this month a daughter, Onyx, arrived with Cole.

“I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need,” Cannon wrote.

Cannon is also expecting another child, his 11th offspring, with de la Rosa.