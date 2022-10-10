Nicki Minaj Hints At Project With Skeng, Calls Dancehall Deejay “The Future”

Nicki Minaj is hinting that she has more projects coming with Skeng.

The Trinidad-born rapper says that she is a big fan of Jamaican artist Skeng and she is hinting that there’s more to come with her and the artist. In an Instagram Story shared on Friday, Minaj said seemed to react to fans who questioned her remixing “Likkle Miss” with eight other female artists from the Caribbean on the riddim.

“Skeng is the future. Every thing Skeng touch is special,” Nicki Minaj began. “He’s different. I love him so much- y’all have no idea. No one is a bigger Skeng fan than me. NO ONE!!! Stay tuned,” she teased.

“TheFine9 Likkle Miss” remix was released two days ago, featuring several dancehall and soca artists. Spice, Pamputtae, and Lisa Mercedez are just a few of the artists who added to the track. On Saturday, Spice shared that the track was No. 1 on all of the hip hop charts eliciting a response from Minaj. In Spice’s caption, she shared gratitude for Nicki Minaj.

“Thank you for what you did for our culture. You created history with this one. Legendary things?? Never have any of us on #Fine9 been #1 on Hip hop charts, #1 in All Genres,” Spice wrote.

Spice also dished on the creative process and working with the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap directly.

“The fact that I got to personally talk with you throughout this project and witness for myself how meticulous you were with each of our verses to ensure that we all shined and how passionate you were with it, is just mind blowing for me. @skeng.don big up yuhself #Dancehall cya Stall,” she added.

Nicki Minaj also responded to Spice, adding that she was a fan of the Dancehall Queen. “Well Mi blood*** frighten over THIS!” Minaj, who was born in Trinidad but often aligned herself with Jamaican culture, said.

“I just busted out laughing. Remember that big long IG caption I wrote years ago when I just discovered your music? genuine love & respect that goes BOTH ways! BOTH,” the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper wrote.

Nicki Minaj has always been a huge fan of dancehall and Jamaican culture. She grew up in Queens, New York, where Jamaican culture is dominant, and from there, she started to hound her skills as a rapper from a young age. She also dated Safaree Samuels for 12 years which might also help solidify her love for the culture.