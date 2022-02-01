Nicki Minaj Iced Drake, Lil Wayne Verzuz But Eyes 2 Worthy Female Rappers

Nicki Minaj admits a Drake or Lil Wayne Verzuz wouldn’t be the right fit, but suggests there maybe two female rappers worthy of going up against.

Verzuz, the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland creation, is still going strong, transitioning to new owners and a move from being just a pastime during quarantine.

The head-to-head format of the show led to thrilling battles between many or the tops guns in hip hop, soul, and even dancehall and reggae. The legendary matchups have already seen the likes of Brandy vs. Monica, Raekwon vs. Ghostface, Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane, Keith Sweat vs. Bobby Brown, Bounty Killer vs. Beenie Man, and even Eve vs. Trina, who competed in the first female rap Verzuz. There may be another female face-off on the cards if Nicki Minaj is down to battle her mystery competitor.

The Queen of The Barbz was chatting with the crew from 97.9 The Box when J-Mac dropped the big question of who she would go up against. The host gave his own opinion of the only two people he believes can handle Nicki, her labelmates Drake and Lil Wayne.

However, Nicki Minaj was adamant that two other female competitors could match her energy.

“But see Drake and Wayne have so many bonafide hip hop hits, so I don’t know,” she pointed out. Nicki’s catalog currently boasts a mixture of electronic pop, soul music, r&b, hip hop, dancehall, and even Latin, making her a dynamic force. That, of course, before you add her smooth MC skills.

“There might be a female or two … they were talking to me about it you know,” The “Monster” rapper confessed.

It turns out that Nicki is not looking for a hardcore battle but more of a showcase of their hits for their fans. “If it’s gonna be fun you never know. It should feel like a celebration, that’s exactly what I would like it to feel like. Fun, happiness because a lot of times with my career stuff would feel like work and now I’m just like no, everything needs to feel good,” Nicki explained about what her expectations would be.

There have been many calls for the likes of Nicki Minaj vs. Foxy Brown or Nicky vs. Lil Kim. At least one person thought that Missy Elliot would make a worthy opponent for the “Yikes” rapper, even though they questioned the difference in era and vibe.

Yet, aspiring Atlanta rapper Akbar V suggests that no female rapper even comes close to Nicki Minaj in battle.

“@nickiminaj girl who can go against u ion like when u make up lies. nobody can go against u ……. And this real … let’s be honest,” she wrote.

Who do you believe Nicki is alluding to as far it relates to a potential Verzuz matchup?