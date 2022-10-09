Nicki Minaj Responds To University Of Berkeley New Course On Her Career

Nicki Minaj says she will stop by one of the classes at University Of Berkeley inspired by her career.

Nicki Minaj continues to achieve new heights both on and off stage. There is news that the University of California Berkeley recently announced that it will soon offer a course titled Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms.

The course will focus on her impact in the context of broader historical-social structures and Hip-Hop feminisms. It is expected to begin next semester and will primarily revolve around the “Fine Nine Remix” rapper’s life and career.

The information was made public via the university’s academic guide and has met with Nicki Minaj’s approval. She tweeted her approval when she replied to a thread about the course. “I’d love to stop by,” she posted.

Dr. Peace and Love El Henson, the person who developed the course, also shared her excitement at getting the chance to teach students about the impact Nicki has made over the years with her stellar career thus far. Hoping onto Twitter, she said that her words could not capture her excitement and appreciation for the support. She added that she now felt even more encouraged and would be looking forward to sharing more details as they’re finalized.

There’s no doubt that the rapper has continued to break the glass ceiling in the rap world and has already accumulated numerous accolades over the span of her career. Just last month, her mega-hit “Super Freaky Girl” became the fastest solo female rap song to amass an astounding 100 million streams on Spotify. It also debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the news, the “Do We Have A Problem” rapper once again took to Twitter to share her views on the difference between making viral hits versus creating undeniable classics.

“If you’re a SINGER questioning if you should stay true to R&B, let the record show that going viral & making lasting classics are 2 different things. Only 1 of them will stand the test of time & is respected by the greats you look up to. #LoveInTheWay @_YungBleu,” she posted.