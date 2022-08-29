Nicki Minaj Shout-Out Beenie Man, Skeng, Jamaica In Emotional VMAs Speech

Nicki Minaj shout-out Beenie Man, Skeng, and Jamaica during her emotional speech at the VMAs.

The Trinidadian rapper, who has always homage Jamaican music, received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night and also left fans with the reason she is one of the greatest entertainers alive.

Nicki Minaj delivered a memorable performance to a medley of some of her super hits. Minaj showed up with her signature pink bow and neon pink along with her pink wig as she performed some of the tracks that solidified her career as one of the best rappers of this era.

Other celebrities rocked along as Nicki Minaj performed “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Moment 4 Life,” and “Super Bass” with her giant Barbie Dreamhouse backdrop.

The rapper also performed her latest No. 1 single, “Super Freaky Girl,” and wowed fans with a strip tease as she danced on a pole while being surrounded by male dancers provocatively dressed wearing skin-tight leather outfits.

In her acceptance speech, Minaj thanked several figures in the rap and hip hop world, including Kanye West, whom she seemed to have dissed months ago.

Before beginning her speech, the rapper noted that her phone with her speech couldn’t be located.

“I never ever in my life has written a speech and today I jotted like something on my phone and I gave my phone to Joe and he’s not up here with it which is sad because I don’t remember stuff… well first of all, to everyone in here I want to say God Bless you and thank you,” the rapper began.

Nicki Minaj at MTV VMAs 2022

After locating the phone, Minaj went on to thank others who she said inspired her.

“I want to take a second to say thank you to all of the key people that inspired me, and who I think inspired my flow- Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauren Hill, JAY-Z, Doug E Phresh,” among others.

Minaj also shared gratitude to “key people who gave me huge opportunities I’ll never forget,” which included her wide Caribbean fanbase from Jamaica.

“Kanye West, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna and all my Caribbean people.”

Jamaican artists Beenie Man and Skeng also received special shout-outs from the rapper.

“Beenie Man thank you for everything and all of Jamaica and Skeng’ wha gwan’,” she added.

Drake and other Young Money rappers were also singled out for acknowledgment by Nicki Minaj, who went on share thoughts she had about other great artists of times gone by and the mental health issues some have faced.

“I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here. I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people that you think have the perfect lives,” she said. “I wish Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle were here.”

Meanwhile, Minaj ensured that her faithful and loyal fans also knew she appreciated them.

“You guys are my babies, but I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear. Papa Bear, I love you so much. Mommy loves you so, so, so, so, so much.”

Nicki Minaj released “Likkle Miss Remix” on Sunday (Aug 28), which is a remix of Skeng Don’s track of the same name. The rapper also thanked the many artists whom she collaborated with as a feature on their songs even though most of the collaborations with Nicki became No. 1 and gave many of the artists she collaborated with earned their first no. 1 hit thanks to her.

Nicki Minaj is a 17-time VMAs nominee and also holds 5 VMA wins.