Nicki Minaj Teases Cinematic Video For Lil Baby Collab With Joseph Sikora & Cory Hardrict

Nicki Minaj teases with “Do We Have a Problem?”

February will be very festive for rapper Nicki Minaj who promises to deliver a mini-movie on Friday, February 4th, titled “Do We Have a problem?” The “Super Bass” entertainer teased her fans with a snippet of the video that will feature not just Nicki but also Cory Hardrict and Joseph Sikora (Of ‘Power’ fame), plus lyrics from Lil Baby.

This is no small feat considering that the individuals set to shine in “Do We Have a Problem” are known for starring in some of the most loved movies and tv-shows in recent times. “Do We Have a problem?” brings across a fast-paced, high-powered flick that borders on ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Fast and Furious.’ It will be a showdown between hit men, double agents, good guys, and bad boys, with one very recognizable bad girl thrown in the mix.

Minaj’s vocals can be heard in the background of the 30-second trailer. Meanwhile, she calls on her Barbz to link up this Friday. “Call the hotline. Pink Friday, Lessgo!” Minaj, who has in the past stated that she loves to act, actually went to the LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts.

The song was produced by Papiyerr and Tate Kobang, with additional vocal work from Lil Baby. Minaj is a definite fan of the Atlanta spitter, proven by her recent comments about working with him on a recent Instagram LIVE.

“When Lil Baby and I did the first song, it wasn’t either of our favorite songs so we ended up doing another song. “But then, when we did the other song, the other song grew on us… You guys might be in for a real special treat. He pleasantly surprises me all the time. This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody knows they’re here for a long time. The way he pushed his pen, I loved it. He bodied,” she said.

“Do We Have a Problem?” is the first offering from Minaj’s upcoming fifth studio album.