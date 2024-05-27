Nicki Minaj Threatens To Fire Her Tour DJ For Signing Fan’s Boobs

Nicki Minaj has threatened to fire her tour DJ after he shared a photo of himself signing one of her fan’s boobs.

DJ Boof shared the image on his Instagram Story on Sunday while sharing his excitement from the attention he has been receiving as Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2: Gag City tour DJ. “I’M REALLY FAMOUS [laughing emoji] THEY ASKED ME TO SIGN THEIR BOOBS,” he wrote. Unfortunately for him, Nicki got wind of his post on Twitter/X and sent a clear message.

“I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df,” she wrote in response to a fan who asked, “Now why the barbz getting they boobs signed by Djboof he happy asf too.”

Nicki announced in February that she planned on signing her fans boobs as she heads out on tour to promote her new album. The “Super Bass” rapper has been doing it throughout her career over the past decade, resulting in some other rappers emulating her boob-signing era. Minaj also invited a few select fans on stage during the North American leg of her tour.

The Trinidadian rapper made headlines last week when she was arrested in Amsterdam for alleged drug possession. She was released after spending several hours in police custody and was forced to cancel her show in Manchester after arriving late as a result of the ordeal. But now she is back in the headlines for a different reason.

She later announced a new date for the missed Manchester show, which is now set for June 3rd. “OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up gag city MANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd,” she told her fans. “So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially. #GAGCITY.”

In her lengthy statement following her release from custody, Nicki Minaj blamed unnamed persons for paying authorities to sabotage her tour. The rapper apologized to her fans for postponing the show and vowed to make it up to them.

