Nicki Minaj Twerk To Celebrates New Song With Lil Baby Chart Success: “I AM #1”

Nicki Minaj new song with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem?” debut at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and could take the top spot next week.

The “Bussin” rapper took to Twitter to thank fans for their loyalty as she celebrated a rash of new accolades with her new song and boasted about being No. 1 in the rap game.

On Monday, Nicki Minaj shared current stats for her song “Do We Have a Problem?” released two weeks ago, which showed it was No. 1 for Song Sales, No. 1 Hot R&B/ Hip-Hop Songs, No. 1 rap songs, and No. 2 Hot 100 songs.

The rapper said her fans were unstoppable despite the new rules in place.

“Do y’all not understand how f***ing epic you are? They took off all these sales and look. Changed all the rules a few weeks ago chi… and look. I’ll go live to say a few things. Let’s start with how much I f**ng love you. So many songs couldn’t do this chi,” she said.

Nicki Minaj added on Twitter, “Let’s start by saying: I don’t need to GO #1. I AM #1. There’s a difference.”

The rapper fired off a series of tweets where she said her expectations for the song were lower than what her label believed it would reach.

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby

“Yes the biggest collaborations & songs with the most radio play and play listing with the same rules couldn’t do it. You guys did it AFTER the rule change! A rap song. No sexual visuals. A rappy rap song. I thought it would be top15. Label said top5. #DoWeHaveAProblem,” she said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the rapper also seems to believe that the rule changes each time she achieves a milestone is coincidental and unique to her.

In response to a fan claiming that the changes were not a coincidence, she said, “It’s obviously not a coincidence. If you guys have all the power a lot of ppl would be out of a job. No more payola,” she said, insinuating foul play at hand.

Nicki Minaj came back with a bang with “Do We Have a Problem” and “Bussin,” both of which features Lil Baby.

The rapper has been on a post-pregnancy hiatus since 2020, following the birth of her son. She has signaled that she is coming back with new music and a whole new album and has promised fans that “Pink Friday” Nicki Minaj is returning.

The Grammy-winning rapper has not given a timeline for her music, but fans parched for new music have been gobbling up the new releases.

“Bussin” is also set to make an impressive run on the chart and to celebrate the success of both new singles, Nicki Minaj shared a video of herself twerking.