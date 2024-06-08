Nickisha Pryce breaks Jamaican 400m national record at NCAA Champs Loop Jamaica

Nickisha Pryce set a new Jamaican national women’s 400m record on Saturday with an impressive 48.89 seconds to win the gold medal on the final day of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The 23-year-old University of Arkansas senior broke the previous Jamaican record of 49.30 seconds, held by Lorraine Fenton since July 2002.

Not only did Pryce smash the Jamaican record, she also tore apart the collegiate record (49.13) and jumped back to the top of the world list. Pryce, whose previous personal best of 49.32 was set at the SEC Championships last month, went out hard but was chased most of the way by Arkansas teammates Kaylyn Brown, Amber Anning and Rosey Effiong.

But Pryce managed to maintain her lead and pulled away from teenager Brown down the home straight to cross the line in 48.89. Brown set a personal best of 49.13 in second, while Anning (49.59) and Effiong (49.72) also finished inside 50 seconds in third and fourth.

It was a historic 1-2-3-4 finish for Arkansas, as it was the first time any college has achieved such a feat in any discipline at the NCAA Championships.

Those points proved valuable for Arkansas as they went on to secure the overall women’s team title, but it was only confirmed after the final discipline, the 4x400m.

Earlier, sophomore Brianna Lyston of Louisiana State University (LSU), the Jamaican sprinter who earlier this year won the NCAA indoor 60m gold, finished second in the women’s 100m in a marginally wind-assisted 10.89 seconds.

McKenzie Long of Ole Miss took the victory with a time of 10.82, finishing 0.07 ahead the Jamaican who won world U20 gold in 2022.