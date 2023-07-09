Nickisha Pryce, Sean Bailey win national 400m titles Loop Jamaica

Nickisha Pryce from the University of Arkansas achieved a new personal best time of 50.21 to secure victory in the women’s 400m at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Sunday.

The former Vere Technical High athlete looked very relaxed as she controlled the race from start to finish to win her first national title.

Taking the second and third positions were Janieve Russell, the 400m hurdles champion, with a personal best time of 50.76, and Candice McLeod, who clocked 51.07.

Sean Bailey (2nd right) beats Antonio Watson (left) in the men’s 400m final.

In the men’s 400m final, Sean Bailey triumphed over Antonio Watson of Racers Track Club to reclaim his national title, setting a new personal best of 44.48 seconds. Watson secured second place with a time of 44.54, also a personal best, while Jevaughn Powell, the 2022 champion, finished third with a time of 45.19.