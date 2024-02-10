Nickisha Pryce sets indoor personal best in 400m at Tyson Invitational Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Nickisha Pryce sets indoor personal best in 400m at Tyson Invitational Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

41-y-o man arrested; accused of raping a minor

Senate approves legislation for ECJ to assume functions of Ombudsman

Nickisha Pryce sets indoor personal best in 400m at Tyson Invitational

Cops monitor Brown’s Town with 48 hour curfew

Subs deliver for Tottenham as Son sets up late winner against Brighton

Sheffield boost Premier League survival bid with 3-1 win at Luton

Jota, Diaz and Nunez score for Liverpool in 3-1 win over Burnley

Haaland’s double leads Man City to 2-0 win over Everton

Popcaan fined $40,000 for breaching Noise Abatement Act

Six held as cops seize cocaine, over $1m during operations in St Ann

Saturday Feb 10

27°C

Pryce’s impressive performance, an improvement from her previous mark of 51.58, makes her the third fastest Jamaican indoors

Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Nickisha Pryce competing at the National Stadium in Kingston.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaican quarter-miler Nickisha Pryce of the University of Arkansas clocked an indoor personal best of 51.04 seconds to secure victory in the women’s 400 metres on the opening day of the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.

Pryce’s impressive performance, an improvement from her previous mark of 51.58 set at the Razorback Invitational two weeks ago, elevates her to the fourth position on the all-time Arkansas indoor list and makes her the third fastest Jamaican indoors.

She narrowly missed breaking the meet record of 51.02 set by Rosey Effiong in 2023.

On the Jamaican all-time indoor list, Pryce now ranks only behind Stephanie Ann McPherson’s 50.79 from 2022 and Sandie Richards’ 50.93 from 1993.

Her time of 51.04 seconds also stands as the second fastest collegiate time of the season, trailing only her teammate Amber Anning.

In the same race section, Arkansas freshman Kaylyn Brown achieved a personal best with a time of 51.49 seconds, securing second place.

Related Articles

Sport

February 9, 2024 04:26 PM

Sport

February 5, 2024 03:37 AM

Sport

January 28, 2024 07:49 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

41-y-o man arrested; accused of raping a minor

Jamaica News

Senate approves legislation for ECJ to assume functions of Ombudsman

Sport

Nickisha Pryce sets indoor personal best in 400m at Tyson Invitational

More From

Jamaica News

Businessman shot dead in St Thomas

See also

A businessman was shot and killed by gunmen in York, St Thomas on Thursday.
The deceased is 42-year-old shop and bar operator Delvin Hayles, alias ‘Short Boss’, of Shanty Town, York in the parish.

Sport

Jockey Abigail Able named Q8Oils brand ambassador in historic move

Jockey Abigail Able has signed a significant deal with  Bearings & Accessories’ product, Q8Oils, stepping into a role as a brand ambassador in a notable move toward gender equity within horse

Jamaica News

Two televised debates scheduled between JLP, PNP ahead of local polls

Jamaicans will get a chance to hear from some of their prospective local government representatives in the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) in two

Entertainment

TikTok sensation Kizzy Don, Rum Bar collab on 2024 calendar

TikTok sensation and recording artiste Kizzy Don is the face of Rum Bar’s 2024 calendar.
Rum Bar brand, which is under the management of Worthy Park Estate, announced the collab recently.

Jamaica News

JLP expels seven for nominating as independents or PNP candidates

Seven persons who were nominated to run as independent candidates or on the People’s National Party (PNP) ticket for the February 26 local government election have been expelled from the governing Jam

Lifestyle

Operation Home Transformation is back: Living room makeover to be won!

Loop Jamaica, Courts and Treasure Beach Studios have collaborated again to give you the opportunity to win a J$500,000 dream living room makeover!
Last time out, our lucky winner, Glenessa Mart

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols