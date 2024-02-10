Nickisha Pryce sets indoor personal best in 400m at Tyson Invitational Loop Jamaica

Jamaican quarter-miler Nickisha Pryce of the University of Arkansas clocked an indoor personal best of 51.04 seconds to secure victory in the women’s 400 metres on the opening day of the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.

Pryce’s impressive performance, an improvement from her previous mark of 51.58 set at the Razorback Invitational two weeks ago, elevates her to the fourth position on the all-time Arkansas indoor list and makes her the third fastest Jamaican indoors.

She narrowly missed breaking the meet record of 51.02 set by Rosey Effiong in 2023.

On the Jamaican all-time indoor list, Pryce now ranks only behind Stephanie Ann McPherson’s 50.79 from 2022 and Sandie Richards’ 50.93 from 1993.

Her time of 51.04 seconds also stands as the second fastest collegiate time of the season, trailing only her teammate Amber Anning.

In the same race section, Arkansas freshman Kaylyn Brown achieved a personal best with a time of 51.49 seconds, securing second place.