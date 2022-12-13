Nicola Guy claims first National Full Bore Rifle Championships Loop Jamaica

Nicola Guy prevailed in a fiercely fought battle to claim her first national full bore/target rifle shooting title at the recently concluded Jamaica Rifle Association National Championships at the Jamaica Defence Force Twickenham Park Range in St Catherine.

In second place after day one, Guy earned 145.10 points to finish a breath behind 2019 champion, Denis Lee at 145.11 and ahead of the two-time defending champion, Captain Dwayne Ford who had 143.6.

On day two the in-form lady marksman threw down the gauntlet by shooting 49.5 out of 50 points in the first event, which was 10 shots at 500 yards. Although Major John Nelson was able to replicate that score in the first event, Guy cemented her opener with 47.4 out of 50 at 600 yards in the second event, a score only bested by Karen Anderson who shot 48.3.

However, Guy’s consistency paid off when at 900 yards she shot 61.3 out of 75 points, which kept her ahead with an overall tally of 302.22, which enabled her to claim the title.

Anderson shot 65.4 to amass 299.21 points and take second place overall.

Claude Russell shot 68.3 to win the 900-yard bank. He finished with 298.18, which earned him the third spot on the podium.

Ford was fourth with 298.11, Nelson placed fifth with 297.15, and Lee finished sixth with 296.22.

Dr Derek Mitchell – O Class Champion with 236.5 and Phillip Scott with 233.8 points round out the top eight.