NIDS Bill still problematic despite being passed in both Houses — JFJ | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) says it is deeply concerned that the National Identification and Registration Act, 2021 has been passed in both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament, despite some key problem areas that infringe on the rights of the citizenry.

In a release Sunday, JFJ noted the inclusion of several recommendations made by various organisations, including itself, to address issues with previous versions of the Bill.

It said, before being gazetted, consideration should be given to adjusting six key areas of the pending legislation.

See the areas below, as outlined by the JFJ:

Lack of adherence to the data minimisation principle

Despite amendments made to limit the quantity of information collected for enrolment, JFJ’s position is that the quantity of data required is still not in accordance with the Data Minimisation Principle.

The Data Minimisation Principle emphasises limiting data collection to only what is required to fulfil a specific purpose. The information required for enrolment, namely the ID holder’s marital status and the name of their spouse, required under Section 11(1)(a), is not justifiable.

JFJ believes such Personally Identifiable Information (PII), which if lost, compromised, or disclosed without authorisation, could result in substantial harm, embarrassment, inconvenience, or unfairness to an individual.

2. Broad definition of accredited third parties require strong regulations

Referencing Section 25(1)(b) and (3) of the Bill, which speaks to ‘accredited third parties’, JFJ noted that the Senate has submitted a definition under Section 25 as ‘an entity accredited under this section with whom the Authority has entered into agreement for the provision of authentication and verification services’.

The organisation strongly believes the definition within the pending law is still too broadly defined and submits that without strong regulations future problems of privacy breaches could occur.

The accompanying regulations must, therefore, establish clearly defined parameters under which such accredited third parties must operate. More specifically, the level of access they will have to data and the reasons under which such third party would be granted access to personal data must be stated.

3. Lack of independence of the NIDS authority

The independence of the NIDS authority must be safeguarded. Currently, the authority reports to an appointed minister, who is empowered to amend the schedules to the Bill as he/she sees fit.

JFJ is worried that the current framework of the authority is too heavily vested in executive control rather than parliamentary oversight. This has huge implications for accountability.

We note the minister of justice announced that the NIDS system will be under the inspectorate of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica as an added layer of protection. Nevertheless, JFJ is still of the view that the authority’s independence is still not realised and would better serve the interest of the public if it were organised as a commission or body of Parliament.

4. Provisions guiding the disclosure of data remain unclear

JFJ is deeply perturbed about a recent amendment that now allows a ‘constable, not below the rank of superintendent’ to access the information. This is a change from the previous position which allowed for a police authority “not lower than Senior Superintendent” to access the information.

This means a greater number of individuals will have access to an individual’s personal data.

In addition, the amendment also allows the commissioner of police to make an ex parte application to obtain the identity information of individuals who are enrolled in the system if that information is deemed necessary for the prevention, detection or investigation of crime or in the interest of national security.

Firstly, JFJ’s position maintains that sensitive information must only be accessed on an absolute “need to know” basis, which limits unnecessary exposure, as well as limits access to the smallest number of people possible.

We are deeply troubled by the broad provisions under which access to PII sensitive information will be granted. Primarily, JFJ takes issue with the provision that allows information to be accessed “in the interest of national security”, which is still undefined in the legislation.

While we welcome the amendment that there would be a reduction in the duration of time that the Jamaica Constabulary Force would retain information ascertained through NIDS, moving from eight to three years, we remain concerned about how this data will be used, stored and secured during this three-year period.

The question is, if an individual has been convicted or acquitted, the proceedings discontinued, or no charge has been brought forward, why retain this data?

5. Lack of defined data retention period

JFJ is deeply troubled that the Bill empowers the authority to maintain records each time a person’s national ID card is authenticated as part of a transaction, even if the transaction was conducted with a private entity.

The organisation maintains that clear regulations must be established to guide the framework around data retention, both in NIDS and the Data Protection Act (DPA), to ensure that personal data is not kept for longer than is necessary and is disposed of in accordance with regulations.

We are also concerned that Section 74 of the DPA gives too much authority to the minister in determining how long data should be retained. Potentially, the minister could amend the retention period for personal data, which can, in turn, affect how data is retained and utilised under NIDS.

6. Current NIDS Bill needs strong regulations to address its limitations

Every effort should be made to address the highlighted areas of concern raised by JFJ before the Bill is gazetted.

We believe that these areas should be addressed through amendments, as well as, strong regulations implemented.

Further, in drafting the regulations, we ask for proactive engagement and consultation with civil society. This will ensure that there is a strong regulatory and operational framework to provide more protection of individual rights, minimise security risks, and provide clear operational mandates and accountability that will help to guide the NIDS.

The organisation strongly encourages that in the implementation of the ID system, consideration be given to the inclusion of marginalised and vulnerable groups, including rural citizens, persons with disabilities, and individuals with low levels of literacy. Special consideration also needs to be given to individuals with limited access to the Internet.

While JFJ recognises the importance of and supports a NIDS that provides legal identity for all citizens, in its current state, the ability of citizens to reliably carry out procedures and secure electronic transactions may be compromised.