NIDS card pilot phase now open to 300 Jamaican participants – Green Loop Jamaica

The Government is moving a step closer to its island-wide roll out of the National Identification System (NIDS), with its national identification card pilot phase now being accessible for 300 Jamaicans to participate.

The announcement was made by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for NIDS, Floyd Green, on Twitter on Wednesday.

“We embarking on a new phase of our National Identification Pilot. We are seeking 300 Jamaicans or those ordinarily residents to participate,” Green tweeted.

He said persons can do so by visiting nidsfacts.com/pilot/ to secure their appointments.

“Link will be removed once we reach the quota,” Green stated, adding that persons can also follow the NIDS facts Twitter page for consistent updates.

Many Jamaicans on Twitter have responded positively to the minister’s call by securing their appointments.

“Done! Ready to be one of the guinea pigs. LOL!” tweeted human rights advocate and newspaper columnist, Jaevion Nelson, with a bit of comic relief.

“Done. My dates are set. I am ready,” said another Twitter user.

NIDS, an electronic form of identification, is geared at providing a comprehensive and secure database for capturing and storing the personal information of citizens and non-nationals ordinarily residing in Jamaica.

The system is to establish a reliable database of all Jamaican citizens, and will involve the issuance of a unique, lifelong national identification number (NIN) to every person.

Last December, the Government officially launched the NIDS Technical Pilot at Jamaica Post, Central Sorting Office, in Kingston.

The Card Personalisation Centre, situated at that location, was also opened.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said at the time, that NIDS will be rolled out in various phases, with the technical pilot implementation being the first, “after which we will commence a national rollout all across Jamaica”.

In outlining some of the benefits of NIDS, Holness said it will be crucial in boosting the growth of e-government and increasing the effectiveness and quality of trusted public services.

“The system will further help the private sector in the authentication of credentials for online services like e-banking and e-commerce,” Holness then stated.