Nigerian Tobi Amusan sets world-leading time at Jamaica Invitational Loop Jamaica

Nigerian Tobi Amusan sets world-leading time at Jamaica Invitational
Melton Williams

1 hrs ago

Nigerian world record holder Tobi Amusan (2nd left) beats Jamaica’s Danielle Williams (3rd left) in the women’s 100m hurdles at the first staging of the Jamaica Athletics Invitational at the National Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

World record holder Tobi Amusan showed her class on Saturday night at the first staging of the Jamaica Athletics Invitational at the National Stadium to win the women’s 100m hurdles in a world-leading 12.40 seconds.

The Nigerian trailed reigning world champion Jamaican Danielle Williams and American Nia Ali for most of the race but surged ahead in the closing stages, eclipsing the previous world-leading time of 12.42 set by Tonea Marshall of the USA on April 20.

Williams finished second in 12.46 seconds, with Christina Clemens of the USA taking third place in 12.54. Yanique Thompson of Jamaica secured fourth in 12.59, while Ali slipped to fifth with a time of 12.65.

Amusan ended last season on a high by winning the Diamond League women’s 100m hurdles title in Eugene, Oregon for an astonishing third consecutive time and silencing critics following a disappointing performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Interestingly, it was in Oregon where Amusan won the world title last year and also set a world record in the process.

USA’s Daniel Roberts clears a hurdle on his path to victory in the men’s 110m hurdles.

World leader Daniel Roberts led home 1-2 finisn for USA in the men’s 110m hurdles. Roberts, competing for the third time this season, secured a comfortable victory with a swift time of 13.17. Eric Edwards finished second in 13.33, just ahead of Jamaican Lafranz Campbell, who clocked 13.37.

