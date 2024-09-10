Nigerians flee homes after severe flooding from a dam collapse

Residents have been forced to flee their homes in northeastern Nigeria after a dam collapsed unleashing severe flooding.

The collapse of the Alau dam in the state of Borno caused some of the state’s worst flooding since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago, and prompted many residents to flee their homes.

The dam was at full capacity due to unusually high rains, according to the state government.

Homes have been submerged by the flooding and roads turned into rivers.

Baba Aji, who lost his home to the flood, said people have been evacuated to a camp but are now lacking food and supplies.

The dam collapse is compounding an existing humanitarian crisis in Borno due to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

The insurgency, which has spilled across borders around Lake Chad, has killed more than 35,000 people, displaced 2.6 million others in the country’s north-east region.

Boko Haram, with one branch allied to the Islamic State group, wants to install an Islamic state in Nigeria, West Africa’s oil giant of 170 million people divided almost equally between a mainly Christian south and a predominantly Muslim north.

Earlier this year, at least 18 people were killed by suicide bombers in a coordinated attack targeting a wedding, a funeral and a hospital in Borno.