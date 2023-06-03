Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan dominates 100m hurdles at Racers Grand Prix Loop Jamaica

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan delivered a remarkable performance in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium on Saturday, clocking a season’s best time of 12.57 seconds to claim victory.

Amusan, who holds the world record in the event, demonstrated her dominance by finishing well ahead of Tia Jones from the USA, who secured second place with a time of 12.72.

Jamaica’s Megan Tapper, the Olympic bronze medalist, crossed the finish line in third place with a time of 12.80.

Amusan set the world record during an exceptional semi-final run at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year, and she went on to clinch the gold medal in the final.

Tyler Mason (right) and Orlando Bennett compete in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Tyler Mason showcased a strong performance in the men’s 110m hurdles, clinching victory with a time of 13.14. However, despite his impressive run, Mason’s hopes of setting a new personal best time were dashed due to the wind reading of 2.3, surpassing the allowable limit of 2.0 meters per second.

Orlando Bennett secured the second spot on the podium with a time of 13.18, followed by Damion Thomas, who finished third in 13.29.