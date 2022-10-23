Nightclub shooting in Old Harbour leaves one dead, 2 others injured Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who reportedly opened gunfire inside a nightclub in Old Harbour on Saturday, leaving a man dead and two others nursing gunshot wounds.

The deceased has been identified as Gerald Moxam of Sandy Bay, Clarendon.

Police reports are about 12:45 am on Saturday, Moxam was among patrons in the club along Ascot Drive in Old Harbour, when two armed men entered the venue and opened gunfire, hitting him.

The attackers fled the venue shortly after.

Moxam reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Two other men were also found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The police believe that Moxam who was on their radar, was the target of the attack.

Further investigations are continuing into the development.