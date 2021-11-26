Nine COVID-19 deaths recorded on Thursday; 65 new cases | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 65 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Thursday afternoon in Jamaica.

This is while nine COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll nationally to 2,376.

While the ministry did not specify the period over which the deaths occurred, it said four of the deaths were previously under investigation.

A 27-year-old female from St Elizabeth and an 88-year-old male from St Mary are among the COVID fatalities.

There were 86 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,257.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,026.

Notably, the island recorded a 12.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 38 are females and 27 are males, with ages ranging from one day to 89 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Ann (10), St Catherine (nine), St James (eight), St Mary (five), St Elizabeth (four), Westmoreland (three), Manchester (two), Trelawny (two), and Hanover (two).

There are 24 moderately ill patients, 29 severely ill patients and 12 critically ill patients among 795 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 174 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.