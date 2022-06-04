Nine guns over 440 rounds of ammo seized on North-South Highway – cops | Loop Jamaica

Nine firearms and over 440 rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation on the North-South Highway in the vicinity of the Linstead exit in St. Catherine on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey confirmed the find in a report posted on the social media page of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The police high command said two cars were stopped and searched by members of a team led by DCP Bailey, this led to the discovery.

The police said the weapons were found disassembled inside boxes.

Three people have since been taken into connection with the find, police sources have reported.