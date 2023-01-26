NIS making significant investments in capital projects

Black Immigrant Daily News

Executive Director at the National Insurance Services (NIS) Stewart Haynes says the company has been making significant investment in capital projects.

This was among a range of issues addressed by Mr. Haynes on NBC Radio yesterday.

He said Social Security is very important from an income protection standpoint.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/STEWART-NIS1.mp3

Mr. Haynes said that Social Security also contributes to national and social economic development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/STEWART-NIS2.mp3

