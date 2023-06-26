Nissan X-Trail e-power seeks to transform driving experience Loop Jamaica

Fidelity Motors unveiled the groundbreaking Nissan X-Trail e-POWER at an exclusive regional launch event last Tuesday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

Taking attendees on a journey of the evolution of the X-Trail model – from its genesis through to present-day – the launch marked the Japanese brand’s first-of-its-kind electric-powered(e-POWER) X-Trail, introducing cutting-edge technology to the regional market.

Power, emotion, performance, and immediate response when accelerating and braking are the characteristics that define the driving experience of this vehicle that Nissan Importers Business Unit (NIBU) –the business unit of the brand in charge of providing service to 34 markets of Latin America–brings to the region to continue the legacy of Nissan X-Trail, one of the brand’s most iconic SUVs, redefining the future of electric mobility.

In his remarks, Senator Aubyn Hill lauded the Japanese automobile manufacturer for introducing this state-of-the-art driving experience and technology to the local market and revolutionising how Jamaican motorists perceive electric vehicles.

“One of the key drivers of development and commerce in any country is mobility. The ability to move people and goods efficiently and affordably is essential for the growth and competitiveness of our business sector. That is why we are excited about Nissan’s new e-POWER technology, which offers a revolutionary way of driving with electric power”

Hill continued: “I am confident that this vehicle and the revolutionary technology behind it will enhance Jamaica’s mobility, comfort and convenience and contribute to our national goals of security and environmental protection. The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce is committed to supporting innovation, and creating an enabling environment for businesses like Fidelity, to thrive as we work collectively to build Jamaica.”

Attendees had the opportunity to witness first-hand the advanced features and technological innovations that make the Nissan/Fidelity X-Trail e-POWER a game-changer in the industry.

The SUV integrates two electric motors that provide 187 horsepower and a torque of 243 lbs/ft, which are responsible for always propelling the vehicle, providing an immediate response from the moment the accelerator is pressed, additionally incorporates technologies such as e-4ORCE, an advanced all-wheel-drive system which allows for managing the power delivered by the engine and provides greater control and stability regardless of the conditions or type of road; and e-Pedal Step, which uses load resistance to slow the vehicle down and reducing the use of the brake pedal.

In this way, this technology simplifies driving, allowing acceleration and deceleration using the same pedal, allowing drivers to feel more comfortable behind the wheel, resulting in simple, comfortable, and predictable driving. This regenerative brake means more autonomy and efficiency of the vehicle.

“The all-new X-Trail e-POWER incorporates significant engineering changes to enhance performance level and driving experience. e-POWER is Nissan’s new technology coming from a long-time EV experience. The engine is working as just a generator and charging power to a high output battery when necessary and is driven by two electric motors located in front and rear. In addition, this system eliminates the necessity of an external charger”, said Yasukazu Kanda, VP of Research & Development for Nissan Mexicana. “Also, with the integration of e-4orce, this unprecedented system improves all types of driving, providing powerful, high-quality, and responsive driving. From everyday driving to winding and slippery roads”, he said.

Nissan X-Trail e-POWER also integrates 13 Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, including Intelligent Peripheral Vision Monitor with Moving Object Detection; Intelligent Emergency Braking Assistance –systems that assist the driver to avoid collisions with other vehicles or pedestrians thus achieving much safer driving, among others.

One of the key advantages of Nissan e-POWER technology is its independence from electric charging stations during journeys, making the X-Trail e-POWER an ideal mobility alternative for the region.

“Bringing e-POWER to the Caribbean contributes to Nissan’s purpose: driving innovation to enrich people’s lives”, mentioned Diana Torres, Managing Director for Nissan Importers Business Unit, “a goal that Nissan has today as one of the main pillars of Nissan’s long-term vision, Ambition 2030, which seeks to drive mobility further, responding to the critical needs of the environment, society, and customers.”

“With the arrival of Nissan X-Trail e-POWER, we are confident that we are changing the game for the adoption of electric powertrains. This is the only VEHICLE that allows a 100 per cent electric experience without the need for recharging, adapting perfectly to the conditions of the Caribbean”, she remarked.