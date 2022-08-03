No applause for cops after suspect in Donna-Lee’s case charged Loop Jamaica

While the relatives of social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson have welcomed the news of her boyfriend, Noel Maitland, being charged with her murder, there are no high praises for the police in the matter.

Donaldson’s uncle, Neil Lugg, reacted on Tuesday following the announcement by the police that Constable Maitland had been charged.

Maitland was arrested last week Wednesday in relation to Donaldson’s disappearance on July 13, following a case review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and other stakeholders. He was charged on Tuesday. The police officer is maintaining his innocence and wants to have his day in court.

Lugg is of the view that the police investigating the disappearance of his niece did everything on their own time.