No body cam worries as 6 fatally shot by cops over last 48 hours Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched probes into three incidents which resulted in the fatal shooting of six men.

The incidents occurred on May 7 in St Catherine and May 8 in Kingston and Westmoreland.

According to INDECOM, “Year to date, 50 persons have been shot and killed by the security forces, of which six occurred in May.”

The latest incident took place in Kingston, in the vicinity of King and Charles streets, and resulted in four persons being killed and five weapons (three pistols, an M16 and another rifle) reported as seized.

The police in that matter stated that a team of officers were on patrol when they were fired on by a group of men travelling in a motor vehicle and a pursuit ensued, which extended across multiple streets.

INDECOM, in a release, said it was also informed that a police officer from another responding team was injured by another group of men and is being treated.

Another probe was launched regarding a fatal shooting over in Westmoreland. It is reported that officers were on a targeted operation in the community of Sterling District in Grange Hill, searching for prohibited weapons.

During the operation, a man reportedly shot at the police, who then fired in return. The 29-year-old man, Pete Bowen, was identified as the deceased in this incident.

A firearm was reported as retrieved from the scene. The other shooting incident, which occurred on May 7, in the community of Waterford in St Catherine, resulted in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kevaughn Bhalai and the s of seizure of a Smith and Wesson revolver.

The police reported that upon entering a house, a man who was seen in a room pointed a firearm in their direction and, in return, they fired at the man. The man were pronounced dead at hospital.

INDECOM officials, in the release, said as they investigate, they were not informed of body-worn cameras being issued, assigned or used, in any of the incidents.

As part of the response requirements, INDECOM’s forensic personnel examine, process and package the evidential material taken from the incident scenes.

The hands of the deceased men are swabbed for DNA testing and their bodies photographed and sealed, pending post-mortem examination. All officers who were involved in the three incidents will be required to provide a statement in relation to their respective incident and where advised, attend INDECOM to be interviewed in relation to their involvement in the fatal shootings.

“INDECOM has also appealed to any person who witnessed any of the three fatal shooting incidents to contact the office of the commission at 876-968-1932.

INDECOM has also sought to remind the public that information gathering is a critical aspect of an investigative process, and where photos, videos, or information is available in incidents involving members of the security forces, the same should be made available and shared with INDECOM.

“This information should be shared via INDECOM’s new WhatsApp number (876)553-0000,” the release from the organisation stated.