No Christmas lights or big spending for Jamaicans this year Loop Jamaica

Christmas is traditionally the time for festivities, including shopping and decorating. Many homes put up Christmas lights, or as Jamaicans call them, pepper lights.

However, many Jamaicans seem to be trying to minimize their spending this Christmas and are opting out of these traditions as they brace for high electricity bills come January.

With January also regarded as “bruk pocket month” some individuals shared with Loop News that it does not make good financial sense to splurge this Christmas because things are just “too expensive.”

A cursory stroll through many communities has also revealed that many houses, which once sported pepper lights for Christmas are not so arrayed this year.

The global and local high-inflationary environment have also done little to inspire the will to spend, as well, it seems.

Interestingly, Jamaica recorded the ninth-highest 12-month rise in the cost of living in the Latin America and Caribbean region at June this year, according to data from the Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2022.

At 10.9 per cent over the 12 months to June, the inflation rate ranks ninth among 33 nations in the Latin America and Caribbean region, the data published in late August by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, or ECLAC, said.

Jamaica’s inflation rate ranks as the third-highest in the Caribbean subregion, behind Haiti’s 29.2 per cent and Cuba’s 28.9 per cent, the publication said.

Jamaica’s inflation rate at June this year was also the highest level of price rise in the English-speaking Caribbean, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) for September also point to an inflation rate of 1.4 per cent for the month, impacted mainly by a 9.2 per cent rise in the group ‘electricity gas and other fuels.’

This rise further triggered a 4.1 per cent rise in the index for the division ‘housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels.’

STATIN said the annual inflation out-turn in September was mainly attributable to increases in the division ‘food and non-alcoholic beverages’, which went up by 10.5 per cent with ‘housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ increasing by 8.5 per cent.

All this means that for September, consumers had to spend more on amenities such as housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels due to price increases.

Importantly too, the government has removed the benefit under the ‘We CARE Energy Co-Pay’ programme designed to help households cope with higher electricity bills amid skyrocketing oil prices.

The programme was designed to lower the electricity bill of customers who use 200 kilowatt-hours of electricity or less by 20 per cent. The initiative, however, ended in July so consumers are now back to paying higher light bills since August.

So, now, back to Christmas spending and how these factors have influenced consumers’ intent to spend or not spend.

There will be no pepper lights at communication specialist Nadine Harris’ house this year.

“For this year, I think I’m cutting back a bit. Not because I want to but because finances are tight and the cost of living is really high. I think come Christmas day, if there is a roof over my head and some food available, then I’m good with that because that’s the point where we are at right now.

“In terms of the Christmas tree, I am going to bypass that for this year… I won’t be doing any painting this year, as I usually do… I’m going to leave that alone for this year,” Harris said.

While she will be purchasing a few toys and new clothes for her children, “there will be no extravagant cooking,” nor will she be shelling out any money to buy a new Christmas tree, although she wanted to retire her old one, she said.

Lisa, 35:

I’m not putting up any pepper lights because the light bill is too expensive. You don’t even have to put it up because they are going to send you a hefty bill because they are going to just assume that you were burning the light too. Plus, January a ‘bruk’ pocket month. We have to think about that.

Miguel, 45:

I definitely won’t be putting up any Christmas lights this year.

Pauline, 65:

I will be scaling back to cut costs this Christmas. If I put up the Christmas tree, I will not be turning on the lights every night and I will also turn the lights off before going to bed.

Anonymous 1: The only lights I normally put up are on the Christmas tree and I’m not sure I will be putting it up this year.

Amber, 28:I don’t plan to spend a lot on food or gifts this Christmas like in previous years. The cost of living is too high for that now. I have put up Christmas lights though because it is my first year in my apartment so I wanted to decorate.

Elanor, 32:I will be scaling back for sure. This Christmas, I will be buying gifts only for immediate family members. There will be no new sheets, curtains or new Christmas decorations. I will be putting up a tree but not until the week before Christmas as I hope to maintain my average electricity bill. Cost of living is rising significantly and coming out of the pandemic, you never know what the future holds, especially where job security is concerned.

Anonymous 2:I will definitely be cutting back on my purchases this Christmas. Inflation is way too high now and my salary has basically remained the same for years. I will definitely have to cut back on everything I normally purchase, including food items. I normally put up the Christmas tree for my daughter but I have decided to bypass that this year and get her a few inexpensive gifts.

Jessica, 42: I will definitely be cutting back on my spending this Christmas. I will not even be accepting my salary. My company normally pays before Christmas but we have a choice on whether to accept our salaries. I am not requesting mine because I am not doing anything at all this Christmas. Things are way too expensive. The light bill is already too high and I have to be plugging out my fridge at night.

By Tameka Gordon