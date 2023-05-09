No construction on Sundays, public holidays Loop Jamaica

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is reminding citizens that no construction work should be conducted on Sundays or public holidays without the approval of the Corporation.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, in his address at the monthly meeting of the KSAMC in downtown Kingston, today, said several complaints have been received from residents across the municipality.

“We are appealing to developers, to persons who are conducting construction work to cooperate…. If you do not abide by the law, then the municipality has no choice but to enforce the law. We are cooperating with the Jamaica Constabulary (JCF)… in the interest of our residents and protecting our residents and their rights,” he said.

He noted that while the law says there should be no construction on public holidays and Sundays, there are special circumstances where the law allows for permission to be granted by the chief engineering officer.

Mayor Williams said that officers from the KSAMC as well as the JCF have been visiting building sites to ensure compliance.

“We have been out there. We appeal to developers, we appeal to residents to desist from the practice, as many of our residents are indeed complaining that it is disturbing the peace of their home on Sundays,” the mayor said.

JIS News