No COVID-related death recorded on Tuesday, 29 new cases | Loop Jamaica

For the first time in several months, no COVID-19-related death was recorded for a one-day reporting period, according to the numbers for Tuesday.

The overall coronavirus death toll in the island remains at 2,331.

At the same time, the country’s COVID-positivity rate continues to trend downward, with a 4.6 per cent rate being reported for Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that the island recorded 29 new cases of the virus over 24 hours up to Tuesday.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,370.

Meanwhile, the separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 114 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 61,138.

Notably, the 4.6 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 15 are females and 14 are males, with ages ranging from 31 days to 82 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (seven), Kingston and St Andrew (six), St Mary (five), St James (four), Clarendon (two), Hanover (two), St Ann (two), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are 49 moderately ill patients, 29 severely ill patients, and eight critically ill patients among 922 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 182 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.