No digital currency mandate in Jamaica – Officials Loop Jamaica

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, says there is no plan by the Government of Jamaica to force its citizens to use digital currency.

“Cash is always going to be a part of our society. There is no plan by the government to force anyone to use digital currency,” declared Morgan in a TikTok video on Monday.

The minister was responding to a video posted by Opposition Leader and People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, in which he opined that “digital currency must be an option, not a mandate”.

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, has since rejected Golding’s posturing on the issue of digital currency locally.

“There is no digital currency mandate,” Clarke tweeted on Monday.

There has been much scepticism from some social media users since Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that Jamaica will be moving towards becoming a fully digital society, and pointing to the introduction of digital currency like Jam-Dex.

In weighing into the discussion, Golding alleged that “now you have the prime minister (Andrew Holness) driving fear into people by saying that we going to go fully digital, and that involves digital currency issued by the central bank and the phasing out of cash and so on.”

The PNP president, in pointing out that many persons don’t have access to banking services, admitted that “digital currency is going to be an option people can use”.

He said it cannot be mandatory, as there is no law on the books to do so, “but the way it’s (digital currency) being sold is as if it’s imminent and it is going to replace cash in the near future.”

Forced to respond to Golding’s claims, Morgan said Jamaica was not at the stage where it could be cashless.

“I went to Rwanda a couple of years ago and most Rwandans… use digital currency,” Morgan said, adding that Rwandans use their phones in making transactions at supermarkets.

“Jamaica is nowhere near that, and as a matter of fact, cash is always gonna be a part of our society.

“So, the people who are asking, ‘Are we going to force you to take a digital currency?’ The answer is, ‘no’,” Morgan assured.

He encouraged Jamaicans not to follow rumours and utilise the internet to research digital currency.

Clarke also took measures to dispute the assertions made by Opposition Leader Mark Golding regarding the issuance of the new notes.

Golding claimed that “billions have been spent on new banknotes that can’t even be used in ATMs.”

In response to these claims, Clarke restated that the new notes would be prepared on schedule as previously announced.