No disruptions in schedules after Falmouth cruise crash, but… | Loop Jamaica

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) has advised that a cruise ship slamming into a section of the dock at the historic Falmouth port in Trelawny will not disrupt cruise shipping operations or schedules, but that the “mooring dolphin” will require reconstruction.

In a release on Friday, the Port Authority said after the vessel – Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas – collided with a mooring dolphin on Thursday, it was eventually moored “without delay” and passengers were able to disembark.

There was no major damage caused to the vessel, according to the release.

The PAJ and the Royal Caribbean cruise line are now undertaking a joint investigation to determine the cause of the incident. The release said, pending the investigation, that any determination of the cause of the incident is premature at this time.

“…we, therefore, urge all parties to refrain from any speculation in this regard,” the press release said.

According to the PAJ release, the vessel collided with a mooring dolphin.

“The vessel was eventually moored without delay using the remaining infrastructure of the bollards on the remaining dolphin to stabilise the vessel. Subsequently, passengers were able to disembark and proceed as planned to their tours and other scheduled activities,” said the PAJ.

However “the mooring dolphin was displaced and will require reconstruction”.

“Our Engineering Department is currently assessing the damage for further action. The Falmouth port facility is designed to accommodate the safe berthing of vessels, notwithstanding the inaccessibility of the mooring dolphin, and will continue to do so as per normal port operations,” the PAJ press release stated.

Harmony of the Seas had over 7,000 passengers, including 2,000 cruise members, onboard, at the time of the incident.

Video: Twitter via @TheAviationBeat