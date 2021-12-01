‘No drama’ over Ronaldo omission – Carrick | Loop Jamaica

Michael Carrick, the Manchester United caretaker boss, says there has been ‘no drama’ at the club over his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his starting line-up for Sunday’s Premier League match at Chelsea.

Ronaldo was left on the bench despite his fine goalscoring form and made little impact following his 64th minute introduction, before quickly heading down the Stamford Bridge tunnel at the final whistle as the game ended 1-1.

Carrick was placed in temporary charge following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking and is set to remain in charge for Thursday’s clash with Arsenal, as United’s newly appointed interim boss Ralf Rangnick awaits a work permit.