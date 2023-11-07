No effort to be spared to hunt down terrorists who killed students Loop Jamaica

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, has vowed that the security forces will spare no resource to hunt down and capture the assailants who he described as terrorists, who gunned down two Chetwood Primary School students and a man travelling in a taxi in Salt Spring, St James on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, all of Salt Spring, St James addresses, have been identified as 26-year-old labourer Tevin Romanio Hayle, Nahcoliva Smith, nine, and Justin Perry, seven.

Speaking during a visit to Salt Spring along with members and the leadership of the security forces on Tuesday, the Chang stressed that the cronies of the shooters will also be targeted by members of the security forces and brought to book.

“We are going to mobilise all resources to find these criminals, they are terrorists,’ he declared.

“When you kill a child of eight or nine (years old), and it was quite clear that they could have seen that the children were at the back of the taxi. My understanding is that the criminal they killed -because it was a criminal – was shot through the head. They were using assault rifles and the kids were, of course, exposed, and died in the process. That kind of brutish activity has to be dealt with decisively and securely,” said the minister.

From left: National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang; Major Anthony Lysight, ACP Clifford Chambers; Major General Antony Anderson; and Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis at Salt Spring Primary and Infant School in St James on Tuesday.

“And not only are we going to hunt down those two, but their associates also). They (the criminals to be targeted) have been showing signs of getting more active in Montego Bay in recent weeks, and we are going to find them, apprehend them, and take them out of the community,” added Dr Chang, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

He said Hayle was the target of Monday’s attack, which was in reprisal for the killing of a man and his girlfriend in close proximity to Salt Spring Primary and Infant School last month.

Chang gave the Chetwood Primary and Salt Spring Primary and Infant schools the assurance that the security forces will provide a safe environment for them to operate in.

” We want to assure the parents of the students who are here (Salt Spring Primary and Infant) and of Chetwood Primary School, the teachers who are doing outstanding work at both schools, that we are going to make every effort to create a safe space for them to operate in,” he assured.

The security minister also led the security forces on visits to the homes of the parents of the two slain students. They went to Salt Spring after visiting Chetwood Primary School.

Reports are that about 5:20 pm on Monday, the driver of a car which is operated as a taxi from Salt Spring to Montego Bay, dropped off a passenger along the Flower Hill main road, leaving the two students on board the vehicle, when he saw Hayle, who requested a ride home.

Hayle entered the motorcar and immediately a man, armed with a rifle, exited bushes along the right side of the roadway and opened gunfire at the vehicle, hitting Hayle and the two students to the head and other sections of the upper body.

The driver drove the taxi to the Montego Hills Police Station, from where both students were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival, while Hayle was later transported to the same hHospital, where he was also pronounced dead on arrival.