No evidence ‘gang leader’s’ brother linked to ‘Clans’ – lawyer | Loop Jamaica

A defence attorney on Thursday suggested that the prosecution had failed to prove that a brother of the alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang is a member of the criminal organisation.

The claim was made by attorney Anna Kay Kelly who represents Kevaughn Green, one of the 29 defendants still on trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The accused is also represented by attorney Shannon Clarke.

Green is a brother of Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, the alleged leader of the criminal network, who is also on trial for a raft of serious criminal offences, including murder and arson.

During a no-case submission, Kelly contended that the only evidence the prosecution had presented to tie her client to the One Don faction of the Clansman gang was his blood relation to Bryan.

Kelly also said prosecutors had not put forward any evidence to substantiate the three charges that were laid against Green.

Under the indictment, Green is charged with being a member of a criminal organisation.

In relation to that offence, Kelly contended that the two former gangsters-turned-state witnesses — a self-styled former don and a man who claimed to have been Bryan’s driver and the gang’s banker — had provided insufficient evidence to prove that Green was a member of the gang.

She also said the witness who alleged that he was Bryan’s driver had testified that he never saw Green take any orders from top gangsters, or give any orders to low-ranking gang members.

In respect of the other charges, the attorney was also adamant that the two witnesses presented no details of her client’s participation in any criminal act.

During his no-case submission, defence attorney Lloyd McFarlane, who represents Bryan, said his client was only named in 17 of the 25-count indictment.

Earlier during the proceedings, the prosecution withdrew four of the 25 counts against Bryan.

But McFarlane said four other counts on the indictment should be disposed of, as there was no evidence tying Bryan to those offences.

In relation to his other client, Ted Prince, the attorney asserted that the prosecution had not marshalled any evidence to suggest that he murdered a man at a hardware store in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Further, McFarlane said the prosecution’s main witness, the self-styled former don, gave no evidence that the man who was shot at the hardware store had, in fact, died.

In seeking to prove his claim, the lawyer said the witness testified that Bryan had allegedly ordered them to go back to that crime scene to ascertain whether the man was dead.

Those submissions came after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes freed four of the initial 33 individuals who were on trial, all charged with being members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

Damaine Elleston, Rushane Williams, Owen Ormsby and Rivaldo Hylton were all acquitted of being part of a criminal organisation.

Their release followed an admission by prosecutors that they (the crown) had insufficient evidence to prove that those men had committed any crimes that have been linked to the gang.

Elleston was also freed of two murder charges, while Ormsby was freed of one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Hylton and Williams were also freed in relation to the murder of two men who were killed in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Further, Hylton was freed of the double murder and arson that was committed in the informal community of ‘New Nursery’ or ‘Fisheries’ in Spanish Town on September 8, 2017.

A couple – Jermaine Bryan and Cedella Walder – died as a result of gunshot wounds stemming from a gun attack that was allegedly carried out by gangsters linked to the One Don criminal network.

The couple’s house was set on fire after they were killed.

The remaining 29 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts.

Interestingly, six of the 25 counts under which the gangsters were charged, were removed by the prosecution because of lack of evidence.

Overall, the accused were charged with multiple other offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine