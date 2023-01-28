No FA Cup upsets for EPL clubs Leeds and Leicester Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Local News
No FA Cup upsets for EPL clubs Leeds and Leicester Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cops stepping up their pressure following 22 gun find in St James

No FA Cup upsets for EPL clubs Leeds and Leicester

Pastor triggers heated debate with ‘I do not work’ comment

I’ve Got Magic looks the right choice in Alexander Hamilton Memorial

Emphasis on resilience to safeguard country against future shock

Sabalenka beats Rybakina for Australian Open women’s title

NBA: Timberwolves beat Grizzlies; moment of silence for Nichols

20 illegal guns, ammo found in police operation at Freeport in MoBay

‘Clans’ defendant accuses cops of abuse, injury

Loop Lens: “The Don” throws himself B-Day bash

Saturday Jan 28

27?C
Loop Sports

56 minutes ago

Accrington Stanley’s Tommy Leigh and Leeds United’s Marc Roca, front, battle for the ball during their English FA Cup fourth round football match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington, England, Saturday Jan. 28, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Leeds and Leicester avoided potential upsets to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, but English Premier League (EPL) survival remains the priority for both clubs.

Leeds won 3-1 against third-tier Accrington Stanley, while Leicester overcame fourth-tier Walsall 1-0.

The wins provided a temporary distraction for both teams who each sit just one point above the relegation zone in the league.

Goals from Leeds’ Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra ended any chance of a fairytale for Accrington in front of their home fans at Wham Stadium. Leslie Adekoya, however, gave them something to cheer with a late consolation goal.

It was only Leeds’ second win since Nov. 5 with both of those victories coming in the cup.

Leicester — the cup winner in 2021 — needed a 68th minute goal from Kelechi Iheanacho to end Walsall’s resistance in a match that also saw Youri Tielemans miss a penalty.

Leicester’s only other win since Dec. 20 was in the previous round of the cup.

While the chance of major silverware remains a possibility for both Leeds and Leicester, the fight to preserve their top-flight status is of far greater concern.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

See also

January 27, 2023 11:28 PM

Sport

January 18, 2023 12:01 AM

Sport

January 7, 2023 10:59 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cops stepping up their pressure following 22 gun find in St James

Sport

No FA Cup upsets for EPL clubs Leeds and Leicester

Jamaica News

Pastor triggers heated debate with ‘I do not work’ comment

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols