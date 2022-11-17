No family, no problem: Move to Canada on your own Loop Jamaica

The United States of America is the most popular North American destination among Jamaicans who immigrate abroad. The majority of those immigrants move through family ties, whether through marriage or some other family relation.

There are many Jamaicans who wish to immigrate overseas but are unable to do so by way of family sponsorship. Canada is a promising option that should not be overlooked.

Canada’s immigration policy is driven by economic immigration with the majority of persons moving through self-sponsorship as opposed to family ties.

Canada plans to welcome approximately half a million immigrants next year

Last year Canada welcomed over 405,000 newcomers–the most we’ve ever welcomed in a single year,” said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, in a press statement last month. “The Government is continuing that ambition by setting targets in the new levels plan of 465,000 permanent residents in 2023, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025. . . . This plan helps cement Canada’s place among the world’s top destinations for talent, creating a strong foundation for continued economic growth, while also reuniting family members with their loved ones and fulfilling Canada’s humanitarian commitments.”

Economic immigrants are selected based on their skills and ability to contribute to the Canadian economy. Economic immigrants include highly skilled persons in professions such as information technology, engineering, and nursing and include persons in the skilled trades such as electrical technicians, cooks and caregivers. Economic immigrants comprise persons from many occupations and so the examples given above are not exhaustive but rather a few examples.

The included occupations are varied and involve persons at different skill levels. What is clear is that Canada values persons with various levels of education and skills and recognises their contribution to the economy. Whether you are a person that is highly educated or has a skills certificate for a trade Canada may very well have an immigration programme for you.

Canada selects immigrants at the federal, provincial and regional levels. Federal programmes allow persons to immigrate to any province of their liking while provincial programmes target the economic needs of the particular province and are targeted to individuals who have the intention of settling in that particular province. Regional programmes target the economic needs of a particular region and target individuals who wish to settle in a particular region of the country such as the Atlantic Immigration Programme, which includes the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Federal Programmes for experienced professionals and persons in the skilled trades

The Express Entry Programme is Canada’s main pathway to welcome experienced professionals and trade persons into the country. Canada ranks applicants by points and considers your age, education, work experience and language skills.

Persons with the highest scores are selected to apply for permanent residency to immigrate to Canada and can move to any province within the country with the exception of Quebec. Canadian provinces include Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, North-western Territories and Yukon. The Canadian province of Quebec has its own immigration programmes.

Persons selected can also apply for their immediate family to immigrate with them which includes their common-law partner or spouse, dependent children, dependent children of common law partner or spouse and dependent children of dependent children.

Provincial Programmes

In addition to federal immigration Canadian provinces also have their own immigration programmes to fill the labour needs of their province. Eligibility for these programmes is varied and candidates are ranked based on various factors, which may include work experience, whether their occupation is in demand, whether they have received a job offer from an employer within the province or even whether they studied a course in the province. Each province has many programmes that consider various factors and like the federal programmes you are able to file for yourself and dependents.

Start a business or expand a business

Canada also has federal and provincial programmes for entrepreneurs. Whether you are an established entrepreneur and wish to expand your business to Canada or a start-up the government of Canada has programmes that allow entrepreneurs and their employees to immigrate to the country with work visas for employees transferring between companies meeting the established criteria being approved in as little as two weeks.

Work and Study alternative

If you are interested in furthering your education and gaining north American experience, you may also wish to work and study in Canada. The cost of education in Canada is relatively lower than in its north American counterpart, the United States of America.

In addition to the lower cost of education, Canada also allows international students to work while they study with the government of Canada announcing on October 7, 2022, a temporary measure that will allow international students to work an unlimited amount of hours while they undertake their course of study.

In addition to the ability to work while they study students who attend a designated learning institution for at least a year may be eligible for a work permit after their studies which allows them to remain in Canada and gain Canadian work experience. If after graduation you wish to remain in Canada, there are various immigration programmes for persons with Canadian work experience and education which you may qualify for.

*This article does not constitute legal advice and is intended for informational purposes only.

Carissa Mears is a triple-qualified lawyer authorised to practice immigration law throughout Canada and licensed to practice law in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. She has served as an adjunct lecturer in law at the University of the West Indies Mona and The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean. She is passionate about making legal issues understandable to the general public. You can contact her at [email protected]