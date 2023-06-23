No fraud probe at NIS, but ministry conducting general auditing Loop Jamaica

Labour and Social Security Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, is again denying reports that the ministry is engaged in any fraud probe at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Charles Jr disclosed, however, that an annual audit is currently taking place on all the ministry’s programmes, which is part of its standard process of accountability.

It was reported last week that the ministry’s internal auditors were looking into a scheme that caused the postmaster general to purportedly pay out more money than was disbursed through the NIS, but the ministry “categorically” denied those claims.

In his remarks at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, Charles Jr said though there is no truth to the reporting, “we live in a world where we must be able to uplift and hold up transparency and accountability.

“… And for that reason, we took very serious note of – I don’t want to say allegations – comments that were made, and I think it is important to note that we have opened up and welcomed any examination that is required, to ensure that Jamaica is clear as to where we are in terms of the issue… that there is no fraud probe that the ministry is now involved in,” he stated.

At the same time, Charles Jr said any external examination is also welcomed of any potential or possible matter of fraud, or any activity which is untoward, to show that the ministry takes any such potential development seriously.

“That is why we actually have an annual internal audit, and we have a scheduled routine audit taking place, which is in completion now, because the ministry, like other ministries, has a process of inherent accountability, which we at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security take very, very seriously,” he indicated.

Once the audit of all programmes is completed, he said any possible weaknesses will be identified, and further strengthening of these programmes will be conducted, if required in the future.