No guns drawn in patient incident at Cornwall Regional Hospital | Loop Jamaica

The police are refuting claims that armed thugs threatened and attacked doctors and nurses while they were attending to a patient, initially reported to be a don, at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James on Tuesday.

The male patient has since been identified by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) as a former taxi operator who has had no links to the criminal underworld.

In fact, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, told parliamentarians on Tuesday afternoon that no guns were drawn at staff members during the incident as initially reported.

Providing details on what transpired, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers confirmed that there was a patient admitted with a “medical condition” at Cornwall Regional Hospital.

“He [the patient] was restrained based on his behaviour to the medical team… however, his relatives might have been of the view that the issue he was suffering from was not medical, but was spiritual,” ACP Chambers said.

The senior lawman explained that family members of the patient became boisterous with medical staff, and indicated that they wanted their relative released from the hospital.

As a result, medical personnel decided to discharge the patient to the custody of his mother, who subsequently signed a release form. The family then left with the individual.

ACP Chambers said the police on Tuesday responded to a “complaint”, and later arrived at the facility and was briefed about the incident.

“There was no confrontation between the police and any gunman at that location, and there was no confrontation between the police and family members,” the ACP said.

He shared, as well, that the patient in question was a former taxi operator and “was never part of any gang, and has never been involved in any confrontation with the police”.

Notwithstanding those facts, Chambers noted that police investigators will be seeking to ascertain how they can “intervene” in the situation, as “the medical team are of the view that he has a medical condition and not a spiritual condition.”