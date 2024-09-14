‘No kids round here!’ Mico outlaws children of staff at workplace

A move to prohibit children of staff members at Mico University College from being in the office space at the campus, has left some staff members upset at the nearly two-centuries-old institution.

A recent bulletin from the President, Dr Ashburn Pinnock, asked that staff members “desist from accommodating their children in the office spaces with immediate effect”.

Pinnock’s bulletin did acknowledge the challenges that are faced by parents/guardians to keep their children safe.

“The phenomenon of more mothers working outside of the home, the reduction in the support received from the extended family, and the migration into urban centres where employment opportunities exist away from extended family support structures, are some of the factors with which parents must contend,” the bulletin indicated.

It highlighted that over the last two years those elements have contributed to an increase in the number of children who have been accommodated within the office spaces.

According to the bulletin, the decision to exclude the children is all about professionalism as required by the Institution’s core values.

The document said the staff operates in a professional environment and their activities must be in keeping with quality customer service.

“This professional service cannot be provided if we have children in the office spaces from which the quality customer service is being dispensed. In addition, our working environment was not designed to facilitate children, and we cannot assume any responsibility for their safety. Consequently,” the letter said.

However, there have been some pushback from staff members who have written to the president expressing their concerns.

Some Mico staffers have said the policy is discriminatory to employees who are parents, and they are not pleased with the tone and language that were used in the bulletin.

According to one staff member, the decision is inconsiderate, overlooks the fundamental challenges of parenthood, and is misaligned with the institution’s stated values of inclusivity and support for its staff.

Others bemoaned the fact that the bulletin offered no alternatives or accommodations. This has reportedly left some dedicated staff members, who were previously able to work late hours, some without overtime pay, because they had their children with them, to reconsider their levels of commitment.

The principal is supposed to meet with the staff soon to discuss the matter.