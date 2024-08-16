No laughing matter: Cop charged after ‘being held with imitation gun’

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Harris, a policeman of Grove Road, St Andrew, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident on Rock main road in Trelawny on Thursday, August 15.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that around 8:20 am, law enforcers were at a vehicular check point along the main road, where they signalled a motorist to stop.

The man obeyed.

The law enforcers proceeded to conduct a search of the vehicle and its occupants, during which the police reportedly discovered an imitation firearm in Harris’ waistband.

He was arrested and brought to the Falmouth Police Station, where he was subsequently charged.

He was slated to appear in court on Friday, August 16.