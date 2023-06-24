No more long wait for police record appointments Loop Jamaica

The Criminal Records Office (CRO) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says the wait time for criminal records has been significantly improved, with applicants now waiting less than two weeks for an appointment after paying the relevant fees at Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

Previously, applicants had a two-month wait, even after paying for express service, before they could be processed for their police record.

But, Detective Constable Maurice Allen of the CRO told Loop News that the wait time has been cut with the recent upgrade of the Automated Palm and Fingerprint Identification System.

While the upgrades were undertaken in 2021, the calendar that facilitates appointments has now been cleared, allowing for the shorter wait time for appointments, he said.

“When the system came online last June, because it started at the head office in Kingston, a lot of people came in. The system went down because the developers did not expect so many people to come in daily, and at the same time, we were also trying to assist those who had emergencies like visa appointments and the farm workers,” he said.

The result was a calendar overload with the offices simply not being able to process the large number of applicants, he said.

“Persons got long dates [to wait for appointments] because the calendar became full. It was after a while that we started clearing the appointments and freeing up dates,” he said.

Loop News spoke with applicants who complained of paying for a police record and having to wait up to two months for a date to go to the Criminal Records Office to be processed.

“The Kingston office said they didn’t have any dates until June,” one woman, who did not wish to be named, said.

She explained that she was part of a team of persons who applied in April this year, with those who opted to be processed in Kington being told no dates were available until June. She had a five-week wait for her appointment at the May Pen location.

People have also written to media houses complaining of the delay, with one person noting that they paid for the express service at Mandeville TAJ in March 2022 and was given a May appointment date.

A Loop News reporter also interacted with the system and experienced the long wait for an appointment.

But, according to Allen, this is now a thing of the past.

“The next date is June 28,” Allen said in a June 19 interview with Loop News.

He said applicants with emergency cases were typically accommodated with earlier dates, freeing up the calendar of available dates for other applicants.

“We are trying our best to make the public happy,” he said.

The CRO introduced its Automated Palm and Fingerprint Identification System in October 2006, with online applications opened in 2022.