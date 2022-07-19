No more than $6,000 for school registration packages | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News

Ministry of Education issues bulletin for administrators

Loop News

47 minutes ago

Every child has a right to an education. (File photo)

The Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) has issued a bulletin informing school administrators that the cost of the school registration package at the secondary level should be no more than $6,000.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the ministry’s mandate of ensuring that the cost to parents remains minimal for all children to attend school or access their education, there should be no cost for registration at the primary level.

In the document, it is noted that “every child has a right to an education, and the State and those who act on behalf of the State should ensure that this right is not breached, irrespective of their social and economic circumstances or our personal views on same”.

Therefore, school administrators are asked to adhere to the following: there should be no increase in “parent contribution” for the academic year 2022/2023; all charges for registration packages must first be approved by the Ministry of Education and Youth before they are effected; a breakdown of what the registration package covers should be clearly outlined to parents/guardians; use should be made of the virtual spaces (online) to reduce the need to charge for printed materials; and consideration must be given to the expressed economic realities of parents, especially since Jamaica is in the recovery phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also of note is that non-payment of fees cannot and should not affect students’ or parents’ acceptance of school placement or registration for school; school administrators should work with parents to establish flexible payment schedules/plans for services or materials that must be procured, such as Physical Education gear, insurance, ties, badges, and uniforms.

They were also advised that administrative services are accommodated for in the school structure and operations and should not be a service for which parents are required to pay.

The 2022 to 2023 academic year begins Monday, September 5.

