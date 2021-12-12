No motive identified for killing of ‘bread man’ in Savanna-la-Mar | Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are yet to establish a motive behind Friday night’s murder of a man on Great George’s Street in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as Leon Reid, alias ‘Chino Man’, of Dam Road in John’s Hall, St James.

Residents reportedly heard gunshots coming from a section of Great George’s Street in the Westmoreland capital at about 6:30 pm, and alerted the police.

Reid’s body was later found by the police lying on the ground in a pool of blood. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Reid is said to have sold bread and other goods in Savanna-la-Mar.

Several Instagram users reacted to his murder.

“Dem really kill di bread man. Rest up Chinoman,” wrote one social media user.

Added another: “Every day is another killing… Condolences to the family and friends.”

Shared another Instagram user: “Being a working man in Jamaica really and truly a the most dangerous thing. Rest up Chino.”

Meantime, the Westmoreland police are probing the development.