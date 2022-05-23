‘No one wants to hear us,’ firefighter says after colleagues suspended | Loop Jamaica

“No one wants to hear the voice of the dutty operational firefighters.”

This is what firefighter Sergeant Leo Bennett believes after six of his colleagues were suspended on May 18 following what he described as a “public education campaign”, which saw them gathering with placards at the Ministry of Labour at National Heroes Circle in Kingston on May 17.

Their cry then, “We need help”, as they appealed to the authorities to consider implementing a three-shift 24-hour work arrangement and provisions for health care.

On the day in question, a group gathered to air their “burning concerns”. The “public education campaign” was led by Sergeant Bennett, who had earlier been suspended following a one-man protest.

After that gathering, six of his colleagues joined him on suspension, reportedly as a result of a breach of the Jamaica Fire Brigade Regulation.

Defending their right to gather as citizens, Bennett insisted that no one wants to listen to firefighters.