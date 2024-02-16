No politics so far connected to killing after politician’s car torched Loop Jamaica

The police have declared that there is no immediate evidence of any political link to the murder of man who was gunned down in his community hours after he was implicated in the torching of a motor vehicle belonging to People’s National Party (PNP) councillor-candidate in the Rose Hall Division in the parish, Jason Cummings.

The deceased had been identified as 44-year-old Kenroy Doeman of Lilliput, St James.

Reports are that about 9:05 pm, Doeman was walking along a roadway in Lilliput when armed men ambushed him. The men opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times before escaping in the area.

Doeman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Let me make it categorically clear that there is no evidence at this stage to any political friction,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Area One, Clifford Chambers, stated.

He added that investigators have unearthed that Doeman who suffers from a mental disorder, became upset after his request for alcoholic beverage from members of a PNP campaign team who were in the area, was not granted.

Doeman reportedly returned to the scene shortly after leaving, and was seen setting the councillor-caretaker’s Nissan AD Wagon motorcar on fire.

“Hours later he was shot, but they (investigators) have not yet verified at this stage that the two incidents are linked,” said Chambers.

He, however, revealed that investigators have information relating to the vehicle that the men who killed Doeman used in committing the crime.