No politics so far connected to killing after politician’s car torched Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
No politics so far connected to killing after politician’s car torched Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

KC and Wolmer’s Girls rule on Day 1 of Corporate Area Development Meet

Cops pile up the goods on suspected serial shop breaker in ‘Ochi’ jail

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

No politics so far connected to killing after politician’s car torched

Innovative Systems seals deal for paper product distribution

Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk

Liverpool forward Mo Salah in contention to play against Brentford

PSOJ urges reform of work permit system to tackle labour crunch

Cops report breakthrough in ‘underground housing deal’ in St Catherine

Man shot dead while sitting in front seat of taxi

Saturday Feb 17

19°C
Jamaica News

Intense probe continues into the matter in St James

Loop News

7 hrs ago

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Chambers.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have declared that there is no immediate evidence of any political link to the murder of man who was gunned down in his community hours after he was implicated in the torching of a motor vehicle belonging to People’s National Party (PNP) councillor-candidate in the Rose Hall Division in the parish, Jason Cummings.

The deceased had been identified as 44-year-old Kenroy Doeman of Lilliput, St James.

Reports are that about 9:05 pm, Doeman was walking along a roadway in Lilliput when armed men ambushed him. The men opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times before escaping in the area.

Doeman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Let me make it categorically clear that there is no evidence at this stage to any political friction,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Area One, Clifford Chambers, stated.

He added that investigators have unearthed that Doeman who suffers from a mental disorder, became upset after his request for alcoholic beverage from members of a PNP campaign team who were in the area, was not granted.

Doeman reportedly returned to the scene shortly after leaving, and was seen setting the councillor-caretaker’s Nissan AD Wagon motorcar on fire.

“Hours later he was shot, but they (investigators) have not yet verified at this stage that the two incidents are linked,” said Chambers.

He, however, revealed that investigators have information relating to the vehicle that the men who killed Doeman used in committing the crime.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

KC and Wolmer’s Girls rule on Day 1 of Corporate Area Development Meet

Jamaica News

Cops pile up the goods on suspected serial shop breaker in ‘Ochi’ jail

Jamaica News

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

More From

Jamaica News

Cops believe Medikk’s skeletal remains found in cane field

The police have found skeletal remains believed to be those of Medikk, the entertainer who has been missing since August 2023.
The skeletal remains were found in a cane field in St Catherine on Feb

See also

Jamaica News

Construction worker charged with vicious murder in Bog Walk

Twenty-six-year-old construction worker, Omar Lewis, of Jew Pen Hill district, Bog Walk, St Catherine, has been charged with the Thursday, February 8 murder of Anthony Williams in their community.

Jamaica News

Local Gov’t Debates: PNP promises direct election of all mayors

JLP not averse to doing so, but says citizens must be engaged first

Jamaica News

64 guns intercepted at Port of Kingston

Nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition, over 100 magazines also in the mix; two taken into custody

Jamaica News

Man ambushed and shot multiple times in St James

Forty-four-year-old Kenroy Doeman otherwise called ‘Shrimpy’, of Africa in Lilliput, St James was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community on Thursday, February 15.
Reports are that a

Jamaica News

Local gov’t debates: Where are the JLP, PNP manifestos?

Jamaicans not impressed; political parties say they’ll be released soon

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols