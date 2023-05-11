No pussyfooting! Speaker Philibert outlaws use of word in Lower House Loop Jamaica

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert, on Wednesday outlawed the use of the word ‘pussyfooting’ in Parliament amid protestations from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP).

Philibert made her ruling as Opposition Spokesman on Water and Agriculture, Lothan Cousins, was about to complete his presentation in the Sectoral Debate in which he was critical of the Government on several issues, including the way it grants food import permits and its strategy on water provision.

Cousins was interrupted several times during his presentation by Agriculture Minister Pearnel Charles Jr, who accused him of misleading the House and the country after Cousins accused the Government of issuing permits for the importation of onions when farmers were capable of supplying the local market for the item.

Cousins argued that the permits deprived farmers of a market for their produce while forcing consumers to pay higher prices for the imported onions.

He also questioned whether the Government is taking steps to privatise water provision services.

After being given extended time to complete his presentation, Cousins said: “Madam speaker, in closing, the time for action is quickly slipping away. We need to better protect our agriculture and water resources. We need to stop pussyfooting around and start putting plan to action.”

Lothian Cousins (file photo)… had a bit of a laugh.

He was about to continue, but was swiftly cut off by Philibert, who interrupted with “hold on, hold a minute, hold on, will you allow me.

“I’m sure I did not hear what I hear… and if indeed (I heard)…” the speaker said before her microphone got cut off.

Sensing some humour in the speaker’s response, Cousins laughed, while some of his Opposition colleagues shook their heads, and others appeared too stunned to react.

Cousins told the speaker that if she was “so offended by the word, I will withdraw that word, madam speaker, and I will say we need to stop beating around the bush.”

Philibert responded by stating that she was not offended. She reminded that the Parliament is the highest court in the land, and declared that “that word is inappropriate to be used in here”.

“That is my ruling,” she firmly declared.

At that point, Opposition Leader Mark Golding rose to his feet in defence of Cousins, arguing that the word is not obscene, as is sometimes perceived.

“It is defined as meaning to ‘act in a cautious or non-committal way’. That’s what it means,” Golding said.

“So to ask him to withdraw a word that is plain English, which is in no way offensive or derogatory, seems very inappropriate to me,” Golding protested.

Philibert pushed back, insisting that her ruling would stand.

Mark Golding (file photo)

“May I remind you if your memory is very short, there are words that have been used in this Parliament and recently where we have had the correct meaning given to us as members of Parliament and we have still, as members of Parliament, found it offensive,” said Philibert.

“I’m saying I dare you leader of the Opposition to go into any court and speak to any judge about pussyfooting around. I dare you.”

Golding hit right back, telling Phillibert that were Cousins present in court speaking to a judge, “I think to say to the judge that you’re pussyfooting around would be the inappropriate thing to say, without a doubt. But he was making a general comment that we need to stop pussyfooting around and get to action and solve the problems of the serious issues we have with water…”

“I have ruled in this Parliament and I’m sure that every judge that sits in this country would not put up with it, and this Parliament will not put up with it,” the speaker further responded.

Cousins eventually told Philibert that he accepted her interpretation of the word, as well as that provided by the Opposition leader that the word is proper English.

As he continued to speak, a still fuming Philibert asked Cousins whether he would withdraw the word, which he eventually did and wrapped up his presentation.