No quake recorded in Jamaica Friday – Earthquake Unit Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
No quake recorded in Jamaica Friday – Earthquake Unit

Jamaica News
Loop News

25 minutes ago

As Jamaicans brace for more rain and adverse weather conditions amid a tropical storm watch, there have been reports of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake 15km from St Ann’s Bay in St Ann.

It was reportedly felt at 5:36 am and the affected countries were Jamaica and Cuba.

However, Professor Simon Mitchell, head of the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, has said there was no earthquake in Jamaica on Friday morning.

Speaking to Nationwide News Friday, Mitchell said:

This morning I looked at the actual record of earthquakes which were recorded in Jamaica… and there is only one earthquake on record and that’s the large earthquake that happened in the Philippines… There is no other evidence of an earthquake in Jamaica, certainly not of a magnitude 5.2.

On Friday, a powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no tsunami warning was in effect.

The magnitude 6.7 quake was located 26 kilometres (16 miles) from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said. It was centred at a depth of 78 kilometers (48 miles), it said.

