NO REPRIEVE: Gasoline, diesel up $4.50 on Thursday | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
NO REPRIEVE: Gasoline, diesel up $4.50 on Thursday | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

The top items Uber users leave behind, ranked by days

NO REPRIEVE: Gasoline, diesel up $4.50 on Thursday

Hope’s century in vain as Pakistan beat West Indies in first ODI

Amber HEART Academy graduates land software jobs at NCB

Simone Biles, other women seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar

New York woman finds lost dachshund – in Hilary Swank’s lap

Tour Mona Preparatory School with Loop Little Writers

See SportsMax broadcast schedule for sporting events for June 9-14

Calling owners of stolen Suzuki Vitaras; cops recover lost units

COVID-positivity rate declines to 32 per cent amid 253 cases, 3 deaths

Wednesday Jun 08

23?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Motorists will be hit with another round of increases when they fill up at the pumps as of Thursday, June 9.

This is according to the latest price listing released on Wednesday by Petrojam, the state-owned oil refinery.

According to the listing, both 87 and 90-octane gasoline will be increased by $4.50, and will be sold this week for $215.89 per litre and $220.91 per litre, respectively.

Automotive diesel fuel has also been increased by $4.50, and will be sold for $218.51 per litre, while ultra-low sulphur diesel will be sold for $221.25 per litre, having also been increased by $4.50.

Uses of kerosene will also pay more. The commodity has been increased by $4.50, and will be sold for $192.80 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $76.94 per litre following an increase of $1.35, and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $85.47 per litre, down by $0.68.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

The top items Uber users leave behind, ranked by days

Jamaica News

NO REPRIEVE: Gasoline, diesel up $4.50 on Thursday

Sport

Hope’s century in vain as Pakistan beat West Indies in first ODI

More From

Jamaica News

Businessman calls for the hiring of skilled persons without degrees

In declaring that many people without degrees are “extremely skilful”, Amber Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dushyant Savadia, says it time for both the private and public sector in Jamaica

Jamaica News

See also

Student apprehended after ‘fight, assault’ of female teacher at school

A male student at a high school in Kingston was taken into police custody and charged after reportedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Reports from a source close to the investigation are that

Jamaica News

Cops find gun in 15-y-o schoolgirl’s bag

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was detained by police Monday after a firearm was found in her school bag during a routine spot check in Kingston.

Reports are that the teenager, who attends Camperdo

Jamaica News

Major gun bust: 3 high-powered weapons, 2 pistols seized

The security forces on Tuesday made a major gun bust in St James.
In a tweet a short while ago, the Jamaica Constabulary Force shared images of the weapons, saying that three high-powered rifles, t

Jamaica News

No bail for people on murder, gun charges

Malahoo Forte says they should not ‘remain at large’ as she readies to table new Bail Act

Sport

Briana Williams runs wind-aided 10.91 in 1st round at Jubilee Series

Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams ran a wind-assisted 10.91 seconds (3.4m/s) to dominate her preliminary round heat of the women’s 100m at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the Ashen

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols