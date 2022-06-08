NO REPRIEVE: Gasoline, diesel up $4.50 on Thursday | Loop Jamaica

Motorists will be hit with another round of increases when they fill up at the pumps as of Thursday, June 9.

This is according to the latest price listing released on Wednesday by Petrojam, the state-owned oil refinery.

According to the listing, both 87 and 90-octane gasoline will be increased by $4.50, and will be sold this week for $215.89 per litre and $220.91 per litre, respectively.

Automotive diesel fuel has also been increased by $4.50, and will be sold for $218.51 per litre, while ultra-low sulphur diesel will be sold for $221.25 per litre, having also been increased by $4.50.

Uses of kerosene will also pay more. The commodity has been increased by $4.50, and will be sold for $192.80 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $76.94 per litre following an increase of $1.35, and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $85.47 per litre, down by $0.68.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.