No republic without CCJ as final appellate court, says Golding Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) President and Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, has said the party will not support Jamaica becoming a republic if the United Kingdom (UK) Privy Council is to remain as the final appellate court.

Addressing comrades at the party’s 85 annual national conference at the National Arena in St Andrew on Sunday, Golding said Jamaica must move forward with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as its final appellate court if the country to become a republic.

Golding said removing the king (of England) as Jamaica’s head of state and signing of on the CCJ as the final court of appeal are part of the process of decolonising the Caribbean.

“Jamaica must not squander the chance for constitutional reform… as a first step, we must reform the constitution to complete the decolonisation process. We need to decolonise Jamaica once and for all. We the PNP have no interest in moving to a republic while retaining the king’s Privy Council in London as Jamaica’s final court. That does not make sense to any progressive person,” he said.

Golding added that Jamaicans deserve to have a final court at a place where they do not have to get a visa to go, and where the cost of attending court is not way out of their reach.

“Time come for a Jamaican head of state and the Caribbean Court of Justice as our final court, decolonisation now,” he told applauding comrades.

He said Jamaica is still living with the vestiges of the past colonial traumas and it is holding back the country to this day.

Golding said the trauma is why Jamaica is not fully on board with the Caribbean Court of Justice.

“That is why we are so violent in the way we deal with each other, that is why we don’t even respect our own Jamaican language, that is why we still deny communities access to their beaches, and that is why we see the Government of Jamaica bulldozing houses of vulnerable Jamaicans.”

Meanwhile, he said the system for development is not working for most Jamaicans.

Golding, like his party’s General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, cited as a realty in Jamaica, that the quality of treatment at any institution depends on where you sit on the ‘class line’.

He said the people have the power to make the necessary changes, and the PNP is the organisation with the ideas that are people-centred to effect positive changes.