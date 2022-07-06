No request from Jamaica’s Gov’t for Popcaan to be ‘detained’ in UK | Loop Jamaica

The Government of Jamaica has not requested that dancehall artiste Popcaan be “detained” in the United Kingdom.

The disclosure came from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs Senator Kamina Johnson Smith in a tweeted response to a query from Shelly-Ann Curran, CEO of Shelly Curran Bookings, which was made after the Popcaan was “detained” on his arrival to the UK on Tuesday.

The ‘Party Shot’ shared his plight with his almost three million followers on Instagram via a video in his Stories on Tuesday, calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness for answers as to why there are red flags against his name that causes him to be detained each time he enters the United Kingdom.

It was not the first time Popcaan was making a public appeal to the Jamaican Government about the matter, having also been held in UK immigration in January.

Curran, in a tweet to Johnson Smith on Tuesday, highlighted Popcaan’s situation in the UK, stating that “he is detained and asked to do so by the Ja Govt”, and questioning why.

Johnson Smith responded to Curran, denying that Jamaica’s Government has made such a request.

“Dear @ShellyCurran the Govt of JA has not requested that @popcaanmusic be detained, but there are many reasons why a traveller may be detained.

“I have asked the High Commission to enquiry into the matter as early as they are able, so that they may advise,” the Government Minister tweeted.

In his post to Instagram on Tuesday, Popcaan displayed a paper for viewers, stating that every time he is in the UK he is given the paper and “detained” “because of information that was sent by my country that I should be stopped every time I am in the UK”.

“I wanna know why,” was the simple request from the ‘Family’ recording artiste.

With Johnson Smith stating that she has asked the High Commission to make checks, Popcaan could soon have an answer to that question.